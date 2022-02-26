LA County average gas price rises for 23rd time in 26 days

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11587467" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> California's already record-high gas prices are expected to get even more expensive in the coming months, fueled by the crisis in Ukraine.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Saturday for the 23rd time in 26 days, increasing 1.9 cents to $4.867, its 20th record in 23 days.The average price has risen 19.6 cents over the past 26 days, including 2.6 cents both Thursday and Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 8.3 cents more than one week ago, 20.2 cents higher than one month ago and $1.144 greater than one year ago.The Orange County average price set its 19th record since Feb. 3, increasing 2 cents to $4.847. It has increased 14 of the past 16 days, rising 12.5 cents, including 2.5 cents both Thursday and Friday.The Orange County average price is 8.7 cents more than one week ago, 20.2 cents higher than one month ago and $1.135 greater than one year ago.In connection with the record-high prices the Automobile Club of Southern California is reminding drivers "to implement fuel efficiency tips into their daily routines,'' Doug Shupe, the club's corporate communications and programs manager, told City News Service.Those tips include:-- keeping vehicles well-maintained such as properly inflated tires, removing excess weight from vehicles that is not needed for trips;-- avoiding jackrabbit starts and not speeding;-- parking in the shade or using a window sunscreen to lessen heat build up in your vehicle;-- combining errands into fewer trips per day, and;-- shopping around for the cheapest gas by looking for less expensive gas stations that aren't too far out of your way, Shupe said.