Average LA County gas price drops to lowest amount since February

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County resumed dropping Tuesday, one day after a run of 78 increases in 79 days totaling $1.587 ended when it was unchanged.

The average price dropped 1.3 cents Tuesday to $4.715, its lowest amount since Feb. 14, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 10.4 cents less than one week ago and 37.6 cents lower than one month ago, but 24.2 cents more than one year ago..

The average price has decreased $1.779 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The Orange County average price dropped for the eighth consecutive day, decreasing a half-cent to $4.558, its lowest amount since Feb. 3. It is 9.6 cents less than one week ago and 37.9 cents lower than one month ago, but 21.8 cents more than one year ago.

The Orange County average price has decreased $1.901 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5, 2022, including two-tenths of a cent Monday.

An 18-day streak of decreases to the national average price totaling 18.2 cents ended with an increase of 1.4 cents to $3.08, 5.7 cents less than one week ago, 23.3 cents lower than one month ago and 6.2 cents cheaper than one year ago.

The national average price has decreased $1.936 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.