Average LA County gas price sets 14th record high in 16 days

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County resumed increasing Saturday, rising three-tenths of a cent to $4.784, its 14th record high in the last 16 days.A run of 17 increases in 18 days totaling 11.3 cents ended Friday when the average price was unchanged. It is 3 cents more than one week ago, 11 cents higher than one month ago and $1.18 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.The Orange County average price dropped one-tenth of a cent to $4.76, ending a run of seven increases in eight days totaling 3.9 cents, including three-tenths of a cent Friday. It is 3 cents more than one week ago, 10.3 cents higher than one month ago and $1.164 greater than one year ago.The Orange County average price has set 12 record highs since Feb. 3.