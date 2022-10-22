17 days and counting: Gas prices in Los Angeles, Orange counties continue to drop

After a summer of skyrocketing gas prices, some relief is arriving at the pump. Here are even more ways to save money.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Saturday for the 17th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 4.1 cents to $5.831.

The average price has dropped 66.3 cents over the past 17 days, including 5.3 cents Friday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 32.4 cents less than one week ago, but 24.4 cents more than one month ago and $1.288 higher than one year ago -- mainly due to a 33-day streak of increases totaling $1.248 that ended Oct. 6.

The Orange County average price also dropped for the 17th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 5.5 cents to $5.698.

The Orange County average price has dropped 76.1 cents over the past 17 days, including 3.2 cents Friday, following a run of 15 increases in 16 days totaling $1.063 that ended Oct. 6. It is 33.6 cents less than one week ago, but 13.2 cents more than one month ago and $1.191 higher than one year ago.

Decreases should continue to "happen at least until average prices reach the level they were at in early September," Marie Montgomery, a public relations specialist with the Automobile Club of Southern California, told City News Service.

The Los Angeles County average price is at its lowest amount since Sept. 25, while the Orange County average price is at its lowest amount since Sept. 24.

The national average price dropped for the 10th time in the last 11 days, decreasing 1.7 cents to $3.803. It has dropped 12 cents over the past 11 days, including 1.6 cents Friday.

The national average price is 8.9 cents less than one week ago, but 11.9 cents more than one month ago and 42.5 cents higher than one year ago. It is $1.213 less than the record of $5.016 set June 14.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.