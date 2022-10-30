Gas prices in Los Angeles, Orange counties drop for 25th consecutive day

After a summer of skyrocketing gas prices, some relief is arriving at the pump. Here are even more ways to save money.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Sunday for the 25th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 1.2 cents to $5.632.

The average price has dropped 86.2 cents over the past 25 days, including 3.5 cents Saturday, to its lowest amount since Sept. 23, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 18.2 cents less than one week ago and 75.1 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.053 more than one year ago.

The Orange County average price also dropped for the 25th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 1.4 cents to $5.504, its lowest amount since Sept. 20. It has dropped 95.5 cents over the past 25 days, including 3.1 cents Saturday. It is 17.8 cents less than one week ago and 88.2 cents lower than one month ago, but 96.7 cents more than one year ago.

Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager, said averages "have dropped by 75 to 90 cents from their record levels in most areas so far, so there should still be room for additional substantial price drops as long as wholesale prices don't significantly increase."

The national average price was unchanged for the second consecutive day at $3.761. It is 3.4 cents less than one week ago and 3.6 cents lower than one month ago, but 36 cents more than one year ago. It is $1.255 less than the record of $5.016 set June 14.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.