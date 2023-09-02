Average LA County gas prices rises to highest amount since November as holiday weekend gets underway

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose to its highest amount since Nov. 18.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose to its highest amount since Nov. 18 Saturday, increasing 1.7 cents to $5.392, one day after remaining unchanged.

The average price has increased 37 of the past 41 days, rising 41.7 cents, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 3.3 cents more than one week ago, 26.7 cents higher than one month ago and 14.3 cents above what it was one year ago.

The average price has dropped $1.105 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5.

The Orange County average price rose to its highest amount since Nov. 16, increasing 2.3 cents to $5.339, one day after dropping two-tenths of cent. It has risen 28 times in 33 days, increasing 31.5 cents.

The Orange County average price is 4.5 cents more than one week ago, 28.1 cents higher than one month ago and 16.5 cents above what it was one year ago. It has dropped $1.12 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5.

The national average price dropped three-tenths of a cent to $3.815, after decreasing by seven-tenths of a cent and two-tenths of a cent the previous two days. It is a half-cent less than one week ago but 1.2 cents more than one month ago and six-tenths of a cent higher than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.201 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

"With visits to the pump rather flat and the price of oil hovering around the $80 per barrel mark, the national average for a gallon of gas will likely stay where it is through this holiday weekend," said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager.

"Hurricane Idalia may cause regional price jumps due to station damage, flooded roads, and power outages, but as in past years, these things are usually fixed in a few weeks."