Gas prices drop in Los Angeles, Orange counties for 35th straight day

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased Tuesday for the 35th consecutive day, dropping 2.7 cents to $5.933, it lowest amount since May 13.

The average price has dropped 52.9 cents over the past 35 days, including 1 cent Monday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 19 cents less than one week ago and 48.9 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.579 more than one year ago.

The run of dropping prices follows an 18-day streak of increases totaling 36.9 cents that pushed prices to record highs.

The Orange County average price also decreased for the 35th consecutive day, dropping 2.3 cents to $5.831, its lowest amount since May 9. It has decreased 57.7 cents over the past 35 days, including 1.1 cents Monday. The run of dropping prices follows a 17-day streak of increases totaling 35.1 cents.

The Orange County average price is 19.9 cents less than one week ago and 52.9 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.518 more than one year ago.

US inflation reached new 40-year high in June of 9.1%, prices rose 1.3% from month prior
Consumer prices soared 9.1% compared with a year earlier, the government said, the biggest 12-month increase in inflation since 1981. Reena Roy has the story.


The national average price dropped for the 35th consecutive day following an 18-day streak of increases, decreasing 2.6 cents to $4.495. It has dropped 52.1 cents over the past 35 days, including 1.1 cents Monday, after rising 41.5 cents during the 18-day streak of increases.

The national average price is 16 cents less than one week ago and 48.8 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.325 more than one year ago.

