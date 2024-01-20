Average LA County gas price has dropped $1.92 since October

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped for the 16th consecutive day Saturday, inching down three-tenths of a cent to $4.575, its lowest amount since Feb. 2, 2023.

The average price is 6.6 cents less than one week ago and 12.9 cents less than one month ago, but 6.1 cents more than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.919 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The Orange County average price remained unchanged at $4.463, ending a streak of 16 consecutive decreases. The Orange County average price is 6.6 cents less than one week ago and 9.4 cents less than one month ago, but 2.4 cents more than one year ago. It has dropped $1.996 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5, 2022.

"In most areas, Southern California drivers should be able to find gas stations charging near or even below $4 a gallon," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager. "... Oil Price Information Service reports that the Kinder Morgan pipeline servicing Southern California will begin transitioning to supplying the more expensive summer blend' gasoline on Feb. 1, but pump prices could continue declining at least until that point."

The national average price dropped six-tenths of a cent to $3.082. It is 1.1 cents more than one week ago, but 1.5 cents less than one month ago and 31 cents less than one year ago. The national average price has dropped $1.934 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

"If June and July are when we typically see the highest gas prices, then December and January are when we see the lows and this pattern is holding firm," said Andrew Gross, AAA national public relations manager. "The national average for gas will probably maintain this slow shuffle higher for the next week or two."