Drivers frustrated as gas prices jump more than 10 cents overnight across SoCal

Drivers across Southern California woke up to upsetting numbers at the pump Thursday morning after the average cost for a gallon of regular gas rose more than 10 cents overnight.

Drivers across Southern California woke up to upsetting numbers at the pump Thursday morning after the average cost for a gallon of regular gas rose more than 10 cents overnight.

The average prices have risen nearly 90 cents in less than a month and close to 25 cents over the past week.

In Los Angeles County, the price went up 12 cents overnight to $6.28 a gallon. Orange County drivers are now paying $6.26 and in Riverside County, the price increased to $6.11.

"It's ridiculous to me, honestly. Almost $7. I've never seen gas prices this high before. It's kinda outrageous," driver Timera told Eyewitness News at a gas station in Canyon Country.

Officials at GasBuddy, which tracks gas prices, say what drivers pay at the pump now could go from bad to worse.

"We could get very close to hitting new record prices. The record from last year was back in June. The average price in L.A. jumped to $6.46, and then last fall, we saw basically what we're seeing now. The price last fall hit $6.44," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"Sometimes, it's hard to even get to work. We got to fill this thing up with $200... what's the point of that?," said Enrique, another driver frustrated with the gas prices.

During an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity Wednesday night, Gov. Gavin Newsom was asked about the state's high gas prices, which are about $2 higher than the rest of the country, and he pointed the finger at oil companies.

"They're screwing us... When you add the gas tax, you add cap and trade and you add the low carbon fuel standards... I'm being as transparent as I can be. And you add our unique blend, you get a differential around 85 cents. That you can justify - not $2.06. That's where the oil companies are screwing us," Newsom said.

The national average for a gallon of gas is $3.83.

When gas prices skyrocketed last year, Newsom asked the California Air Resources Board to allow refineries to distribute the cheaper winter blend gasoline earlier than normally allowed by law.

The winter blend is cheaper to produce and results in lower gas prices at the pump. It's unclear if the same steps will be taken this time around.