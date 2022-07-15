Gascón recall effort: LA County election officials to proceed with full review of signatures

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=12052535" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has told his own deputy district attorneys that the department's Parole Unit is being disbanded, drawing criticism.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Los Angeles County election officials will have to verify the validity of all 715,833 signatures submitted in the effort to recall District Attorney George Gascón, Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan announced Thursday.According to Logan's office, election workers conducted a random sampling of 35,793 signatures, or 5% of the overall total, and found that 27,983 of them were valid.That number fell below the threshold of 31,179 valid signatures required to certify the petition outright, but was above the 25,510-signature threshold to prompt a verification of all signatures.If the number of valid signatures in the random sample had been less than 25,510, the recall would have been immediately rejected.At least 566,857 valid signatures are required to force a recall election. The full check of all signatures will be completed by Aug. 17, according to Logan's office.The earliest a recall election could be held would be at the same time as the Nov. 8 general election. If those conditions are not met, a special recall election would likely take place between late December 2022 and mid-January 2023, according to the Registrar's Office.The campaign seeking to recall Gascón issued as statement calling the decision to review all signatures submitted was "another significant milestone in the effort to recall Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón.''