WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to provide update on COVID-19, vaccine efforts during Central Valley visit

FRESNO, Calif. -- Gov. Gavin Newsom will provide an update on California's COVID-19 vaccination efforts while visiting a vaccination site in the Central Valley on Monday.
The governor will speak at 12:30 pm. Check back here to watch his address live.
Newsom is expected to discuss California's continued efforts to distribute COVID-19 vaccines equitably. Last week, the state announced a new vaccination plan, promising more doses set aside for residents in vulnerable neighborhoods across 400 zip codes in California.
Forty percent of the state's vaccine allotment will be distributed to those Californians, making about 8 million people eligible for vaccines very soon.
State health officials said once 4 million doses are administered in these areas, California will begin loosening the requirements to move tiers in the state's color-coded reopening system for the economy.
The announcement was among some of the state's latest efforts to move out of the pandemic-related restrictions enforced almost a year ago, including plans to bring more kids back to public schools by the end of March.
Newsom signed a new bill into law on Friday to allow schools to tap into $6.6 billion of new state spending to return students to classrooms.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
