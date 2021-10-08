gavin newsom

Gov. Newsom signs economic recovery bill that helps bars and restaurants

In this photo taken Thursday, April 9, 2020, Gov. Gavin Newsom gives his coronavirus update at the the Governor's Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. -- Governor Newsom signed a COVID-19 recovery package that helps bars and restaurants in California, making it possible for them to keep parkets open.

Newson signed Senate Bill 314 at an Oakland restaurant. The legislation, co-authored by San Francisco State Senator Scott Wiener, gives businesses with parklets, officially known as temporary expanded premises, a one-year grace period to apply for permanent expansion.

Bar and restaurants owners say the outdoor dining and drinking provided by the spaces gave them a chance to make it through the worst of the pandemic.

The governor also highlighted his California Comeback Plan which supports small businesses hit hardest by the pandemic. The plan includes a $4 billion investment creating the largest small business relief grant program in the nation, $6.2 billion in tax relief for small businesses that received Paycheck Protection Program loans, and pandemic regulatory relief and license renewal fee waivers for heavily impacted businesses.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsgavin newsomalameda countybusinesscoronavirus californiarestaurantscaliforniacovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GAVIN NEWSOM
CA outlaws 'stealthing,' removing condom without consent
Newsom says there's no time to waste when tackling homelessness
OC oil spill: Oil rig operator insists company responded immediately
Oil rig operators waited 3 hours to shut off damaged pipeline: report
TOP STORIES
Los Angeles County sheriff won't enforce vaccine mandate
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
CA outlaws 'stealthing,' removing condom without consent
2 illegal nightclubs, underground casino busted in Hollywood
Urgent search underway for missing toddler in Texas
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Owners call OC oil spill impact 'devastating' to their business
Show More
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Dodgers, Giants prepare for instant playoff classic
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
Biden is first president to mark Indigenous Peoples' Day
More TOP STORIES News