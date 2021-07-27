Tenants of Caltrans-owned homes in El Sereno upset with Gov. Newsom, new Senate bill

EL SERENO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Tenants of Caltrans-owned homes in an El Sereno neighborhood of the 710 corridor are upset with Gov. Gavin Newsom's signing of Senate Bill 51.Tenants held a protest and stated SB51 denies them co-op purchase rights. Meanwhile, Caltrans tenants in South Pasadena would retain all co-op purchase rights.Watch the full report from Alex Cheney in the video above.