Tenants of Caltrans-owned homes in El Sereno upset with Gov. Newsom, new Senate bill

By
EL SERENO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Tenants of Caltrans-owned homes in an El Sereno neighborhood of the 710 corridor are upset with Gov. Gavin Newsom's signing of Senate Bill 51.

Tenants held a protest and stated SB51 denies them co-op purchase rights. Meanwhile, Caltrans tenants in South Pasadena would retain all co-op purchase rights.

