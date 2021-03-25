WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom to speak at vaccination site in Orange County

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday will hold a news conference at a vaccination site in Orange County, highlighting the state's efforts to ramp up vaccinations, especially in the most hard-to-reach communities.The number of people vaccinated in California continues to increase on a daily basis. About a third of the adult population in many counties across the state have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. About 15-25% are fully vaccinated.In Orange County, 18% of people over the age of 16 are fully vaccinated. The county has given out about 1.2 million doses so far.Meanwhile, Los Angeles County, the state's largest, has fully vaccinated 16% of its adult population.The interactive tool below can show you how many people are vaccinated in your county.The governor's remarks come after nine more California counties moved to less-restrictive tiers in the state's reopening framework this week, allowing more businesses to open up. Such changes will be easier for counties as the state administers more vaccines to communities that have been hardest hit by the virus.