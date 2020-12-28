Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom holding COVID-19 press conference amid holiday surge

By Alix Martichoux
Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding a press conference at noon Monday to give an update on the state's worsening COVID-19 crisis.

We'll be streaming the press conference live at noon. Check back to watch and read updates.

The state reported more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases Sunday and 237 additional deaths -- some of the highest numbers since the beginning of the pandemic.

Four out of five California regions are still under a regional stay-at-home order, triggered by particularly low intensive care unit capacity.

The stay-at-home order in the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California would have been eligible to expire as early as Monday, but with ICU capacity at 0% in both regions, the restrictions are set to be extended.

The Greater Sacramento area could see restrictions ease as early as Friday and the Bay Area could exit the order as of Jan. 8 if ICU capacity rebounds.

We'll update this story as we hear more from Gov. Newsom. Check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniagavin newsomcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemichospitalsstay at home ordercovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
CA has 2nd highest COVID-19 daily case rate in the country
New CA laws going into effect in 2021
Newsom says stay-at-home order expected to be extended
Health officials search for new coronavirus variant in CA
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rain, snow causing slick road conditions across SoCal
Newsom says stay-at-home order expected to be extended
Highlights of COVID-19 stimulus, government spending bill
Haircut blamed in death of Chicago couple
CA has 2nd highest COVID-19 daily case rate in the country
Lori Loughlin released after prison term for college scam
2 rescued from LA River after becoming stranded amid rain storm
Show More
Doctor died of virus after accusing hospital of racist treatment
Traveling may require COVID vaccine passport in near future
What investigators know about Nashville bombing suspect
Woman found dead in Eagle Rock house fire
Trump signs measure funding government, COVID relief
More TOP STORIES News