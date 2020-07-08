WATCH LIVE TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, mandatory business closures

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday at noon to give an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic in California.Last week, the governor ordered the closures of bars, indoor restaurants, zoos and museums in counties that have been on the state's watch list for more than three days. At the time, that applied to 19 counties, or about 70% of the state's population.On Wednesday, there are 23 counties on the watch list. The governor may announce more mandatory closures for counties more recently added to the list.The state now has more than 277,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and has seen nearly 6,500 people die of the virus.