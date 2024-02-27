Gov. Gavin Newsom facing another recall attempt from Republicans

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom survived a recall in 2021, and now there's a new Republican attempt to get him out of office.

The group Rescue California is once again trying to oust Newsom, accusing him of abandoning the state to advance his presidential ambitions.

Newsom is not running for president and has not announced any intentions to do so, but he has been a key surrogate for President Joe Biden.

Supporters must get nearly 1.4 million signatures to put it on the ballot.

Newsom blasted the effort on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Trump Republicans are launching another wasteful recall campaign to distract us from the existential fight for democracy and reproductive freedom," Newsom posted Monday. "We will defeat them."

In 2021, Newsom emphatically defeated a GOP-led recall aimed at kicking him out of office early.

Fellow Democrats, such as Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, Attorney General Rob Bonta and Sen. Alex Padilla, also slammed the latest recall efforts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.