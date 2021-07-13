Newsom to unveil details of California's $100-billion economic recovery package: WATCH TODAY

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10832156" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> California will ban evictions for unpaid rent through the end of September and will use federal money to pay off eligible tenants' debt.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday is expected to unveil new details of his $100-billion economic recovery package, which he has dubbed the "California Comeback Plan."The governor is scheduled to discuss the recovery package at a 2 p.m. news conference, which will be livestreamed here."This is the largest state tax rebate in history," the governor tweeted. "If you earn up to $75,000 a year -- you can expect to see $600 in your bank account this fall."Qualified families with children will receive an additional $500, "regardless of your immigration status," Newsom emphasized.More rent relief is also part of the "Comeback Plan." More than $5 billion dollars will go toward low-income renters and landlords.Small businesses will also receive additional funding, and more money will be given to help manage the homeless crisis and our schools.Newsom has been making sure Californians know about the cash payments and prize money he is doling out."Newsom is delivering money to your pocket," a narrator says over a video of a smiling family gathered on a couch in a campaign ad Newsom released last month, his first of the recall election. It references $1,100 in one-time cash payments he proposed in his state budget.The spot was one of three airing statewide on television, though the other two are negative, painting a dark picture of Republicans behind the effort. Their release followed two weeks of Newsom traveling the state as game show host, appearing at theme parks to award millions of dollars in prize money for vaccinations and to celebrate the end of most pandemic-related restrictions.