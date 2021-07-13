Politics

Newsom to unveil details of California's $100-billion economic recovery package: WATCH TODAY

EMBED <>More Videos

Newsom to unveil details of $100-billion economic recovery package

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday is expected to unveil new details of his $100-billion economic recovery package, which he has dubbed the "California Comeback Plan."

The governor is scheduled to discuss the recovery package at a 2 p.m. news conference, which will be livestreamed here.

"This is the largest state tax rebate in history," the governor tweeted. "If you earn up to $75,000 a year -- you can expect to see $600 in your bank account this fall."

Qualified families with children will receive an additional $500, "regardless of your immigration status," Newsom emphasized.

More rent relief is also part of the "Comeback Plan." More than $5 billion dollars will go toward low-income renters and landlords.

Small businesses will also receive additional funding, and more money will be given to help manage the homeless crisis and our schools.

California to extend eviction ban, pay back rent for tenants
EMBED More News Videos

California will ban evictions for unpaid rent through the end of September and will use federal money to pay off eligible tenants' debt.


Newsom has been making sure Californians know about the cash payments and prize money he is doling out.

"Newsom is delivering money to your pocket," a narrator says over a video of a smiling family gathered on a couch in a campaign ad Newsom released last month, his first of the recall election. It references $1,100 in one-time cash payments he proposed in his state budget.

The spot was one of three airing statewide on television, though the other two are negative, painting a dark picture of Republicans behind the effort. Their release followed two weeks of Newsom traveling the state as game show host, appearing at theme parks to award millions of dollars in prize money for vaccinations and to celebrate the end of most pandemic-related restrictions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniagavin newsombudgetstimulus fundsrenters
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Vaccinated Calif. man gets COVID after vacation, spreads to family
CA backpedals on barring maskless students from campus
VIDEO: Thief smashes car window, robs driver stuck in CA traffic
17-million-gallon sewage spill closes some LA beaches
LIVE: Biden delivers major speech in Philadelphia on voting rights
Kristin Smart case: Prosecutors seek to add rape charges
Mj Rodriguez is 1st out trans woman to earn lead actress Emmy nom
Show More
Giant goldfish found in Minnesota waterways
Heat advisories, warnings still in place Tuesday
Britney Spears in talks with prominent lawyer to represent her
'The Crown,' 'Mandalorian' top Emmy nominations with 24 each
Justice Department launches gun-trafficking strike force in LA
More TOP STORIES News