u.s. & world

Geico ordered to pay Missouri woman $5.2 million after she contracted STD in a car

An arbitrator determined that "there was sexual activity in (insured's) automobile" that caused her to be infected with HPV.
By Jalen Beckford
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Los Angeles | Eyewitness News

MISSOURI -- A Missouri woman was awarded $5.2 million in a settlement from insurance company GEICO after contracting a sexually transmitted disease from her partner in his vehicle, which was insured by the company, court documents show. The Missouri Court of Appeals upheld that award this week.

The woman, a Jackson County resident, said she contracted Human papillomavirus (HPV) from her partner, according to court documents. On Tuesday, the Missouri Court of Appeals filed an opinion confirming the initial Jackson County Circuit Court arbitration award finding against GEICO.

Want more top headlines? Start streaming ABC7's new 24/7 streaming channel in the video player above.



In February 2021, the woman -- anonymously identified in documents as M.O. -- submitted a petition to GEICO directly. She alleged that her sexual partner negligently caused or "contributed to cause to be infected with HPV by not taking proper precautions and neglecting to inform and/or disclose his diagnosis," according to court documents, and that his "insurance policy provided coverage for her injuries and losses."

She made a final settlement offer of $1 million to resolve her claims, the documents say.

In April 2021, GEICO denied coverage and refused her settlement offer, according to the Missouri Court of Appeals filing. The case was then sent to an arbitrator.

The arbitrator determined that "there was sexual activity in (insured's) automobile" that "directly caused, or directly contributed to cause" the woman to be infected with HPV, despite her former partner's knowledge of his positive HPV diagnosis, according to the filing.

The arbitrator subsequently submitted that $5.2 million would fairly compensate the woman for damages and injuries. GEICO then appealed the Jackson County Circuit Court's confirmation of the arbitration award, asserting that the court didn't give GEICO "a meaningful opportunity to defend its interests," the filing stated.

The three-judge panel responsible for reviewing the appeal confirmed the circuit court's settlement decision of $5.2 million, despite GEICO's appeal efforts, according to Tuesday's filing.
"At the time of Geico's intervention, liability and damages had been determined by an arbitrator and confirmed by the trial court. GEICO had no right to relitigate those issues," the opinion stated.

The panel also wrote that Geico could have defended its interests by entering a defense of the insured individual. "GEICO did not take advantage of this opportunity, and instead denied coverage and refused to defend Insured," the opinion said.

CNN has reached out to the attorneys for both the woman and GEICO but did not immediately hear back.

The-CNN-Wire
& 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
missourisexhealthbizarreinsurancenationallawsuitu.s. & worldhealth care
U.S. & WORLD
Wild video shows cat fights off coyote, narrowly escapes attack
Miami teen accepted into all 8 Ivy League universities
Biden to address inflation, supply chain issues at Port of LA
New details on why Uvalde police delayed entry during school shooting
TOP STORIES
Venice woman hit by teen driver while walking with baby speaks out
Farmer John meatpacking plant in Vernon set to close next year
New details on why Uvalde police delayed entry during school shooting
Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on 118 Freeway in Porter Ranch
Temps stay hot as heat wave grips parts of SoCal Friday
Older couple bound, mouths taped shut in home robbery
US will end COVID-19 testing requirement for air travelers
Show More
Biden to address inflation, supply chain issues at Port of LA
Capitol riot panel blames Trump for Jan 6 'attempted coup'
US inflation hits new 40-year high of 8.6%
AirBNB offering Scooby Doo's Mystery Machine for stay
Lawsuit claims 12 people were abused as kids at former MacLaren Hall
More TOP STORIES News