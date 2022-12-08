West Hollywood approves ordinance requiring gender-neutral restrooms in commercial businesses

The West Hollywood City Council unanimously approved an ordinance requiring some commercial businesses to have gender-neutral restrooms.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Commercial businesses in West Hollywood will be required to have gender-neutral restrooms starting Jan. 1, 2023.

On Monday, the City Council unanimously approved the ordinance, which will only apply to multi-stall restrooms at new businesses or establishments with plans for major remodeling.

"This is one of the few places in the country where we are all for those sorts of things," said West Hollywood resident Paul Zawadsky.

According to city officials, most of their small businesses already have gender-neutral restrooms. The ordinance will mostly impact larger businesses.

"If you're an existing business and you're not doing a major remodel then there is no additional requirement," Mayor Lauren Meister said.

Officials said when it comes to safety, West Hollywood crime at gender-neutral restrooms is nonexistent because the data does not exist. The ordinance will require stalls to be fully enclosed with floor-to-ceiling walls and locks.

"This is something we're doing so all people can feel safe when they go into a restroom and for nonconforming people, for [ the ] transgender community this is an important move for us," Meister said.

