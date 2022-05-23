Genesis launches its first electric vehicle, the tech-laden GV60 SUV

Now, Genesis is aligning with another buying trend, by bringing out its first electric vehicle, the clean-sheet GV60.
"As more and more consumers are shifting toward EVs, and obviously the entire industry is eventually moving toward EVs, it's incredibly critical for all brands to have a product in that space," said Andre Ravinowich, product planner at Genesis USA. "We're obviously super-excited that ours is finally here. That we're finally able to launch the first EV in our lineup."
Yep, it's a compact crossover SUV, which is the category a lot of brands are launching electric cars in. The GV60 has a sibling in the new Hyundai Ioniq 5. The same basic EV platform can be used for different models across related car brands.
Of course, Genesis gets to apply its signature design language, including the two-stripe lights both front and rear. And, pamper driver and passengers in luxury and quiet.
This new EV is a pretty good handler too, something else luxury buyers expect. The new GV60 has a base price of $58,890 before any available federal or state incentives.
The range is up to 248 miles, and the vehicle will accept DC quick charging. Genesis has partnered with Electrify America to offer customers three years of free public charging sessions.
Obviously, people who buy an electric car are okay with new technology. And a lot of people who buy premium brand cars want technology too. When you combine both, new technology is almost a given.
So with this new Genesis EV, there's no hassling with a key, or even an app if you prefer. Facial recognition lets you unlock the car with a scanner located next to the driver's door.
Once inside, you use your fingerprint to enable starting via a touchpad. You can literally leave the key at home.
"So you can go surfing, mountain biking, do whatever, and not bring your key fob, not even bring your phone," said Ravinowich.
Some technology is a little gimmicky, but still cool. The "Crystal Sphere" in the center console hides the gear selector until you've hit the start button, flipping over from an illuminated globe to a rotary dial.
Yes, lots of eye-catching stuff here to lure buyers looking for luxury, style, and electric power. This may be the first battery-powered Genesis, but it certainly won't be the last.
"It's an exciting time for the industry, right, as people start shifting toward driving EVs. Get more people accustomed to the idea of driving an EV, driving a product like this that has fast charging capabilities," Ravinowich said. "Gets rid of some of the things people are worried about owning an EV in the first place."