Pets & Animals

Puppy litter visits animals at Santa Clarita's Gentle Barn sanctuary in lieu of human guests

The curious 10-week-old puppies zipped around the facility and got up close and personal with cows, donkeys, pigs, chickens and some hesitant turkeys.
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- While the Gentle Barn Animal Sanctuary in Santa Clarita may be closed to human guests, a litter of puppies took advantage and stopped by for a visit.

The curious 10-week-old puppies zipped around the facility and got up close and personal with cows, donkeys, pigs, chickens and some hesitant turkeys.

The puppies themselves are rescues. They were dropped off in a cardboard box at a shelter in the Central Valley and were then rescued by Paw Works, a "no-kill" animal rescue in Thousand Oaks.

Aquarium penguins take a tour amid closure for coronavirus outbreak
EMBED More News Videos

The Shedd Aquarium is closed for two weeks, so staff took some of the penguins on a field trip.



The organization's co-founder and executive director, Chad Atkins, says many dogs and cats have been adopted since the onset of the pandemic but there are still many that need help.

"In partnering with The Gentle Barn, we wanted to remind everyone, that big or small, the creatures of this world need our voice more than ever. And, that feeling of fear and isolation that we are all feeling during quarantine, is something that many of these animals experience everyday of their lives," Atkins said in a written statement.

All of the puppies have since found their forever homes, including one that was adopted by the sanctuary's founder.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssanta claritalos angeles countyanimal rescuecoronavirusanimal newsbaby animalsanimalsfarm sanctuarypuppy
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to order all CA beaches closed after seeing OC crowds
Every Angeleno eligible for free COVID-19 test, Garcetti says
Virtual town hall to address COVID-19 impact on black communities
30 million have sought US jobless aid since coronavirus hit
USPS hiring hundreds in Los Angeles amid surging demand
Coronavirus updates: Live events
US coronavirus death toll passes Trump's 60,000 marker
Show More
CA Attorney General's Office Investigating LA County D.A.'s Husband
Coronavirus not manmade, still studying lab theory, US intel says
Clayton Kershaw, wife Ellen raise over $85K for coronavirus relief
COVID-19: Tom Hanks donates blood plasma for research
SoCal woman says remdesivir helped her beat COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News