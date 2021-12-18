movie

Ben Affleck plays uncle serving up love, advice in Clooney's 'The Tender Bar'

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Ben Affleck helps mentor young costar in 'The Tender Bar'

George Clooney is back in the director's chair for "The Tender Bar," the film version of the best-selling memoir of the same name.

He chose Ben Affleck to head the cast, and he picked Daniel Ranieri, an unknown young actor, to play a pivotal role.

In "The Tender Bar," Affleck bonds with his nephew when his sister moves back into the family home.

"I think it's well-timed. You know, there's a sort of collective couple of very difficult years. How ever this pandemic has affected you, it's affected us all, and to varying degrees. But nonetheless, it's like we feel that. And there's something life-affirming and positive about the connections we have to one another, the importance of human kindness and love, particularly in family, particularly with children in that hand. That's, I think, comfortable and nice," said Affleck.

Says Ranieri: "Ben taught me a lot of things, I gotta say. One of the most important things was he taught me how to understand the character of J.R. On the script, you have to understand it and you have to understand the character's emotions. And if you don't understand those emotions, you won't play the character that well."

"Daniel has a beautiful simplicity and honesty to his performance that it seems effortless and is why I think his performance is so great," said Affleck.

Tye Sheridan takes over the role of J.R. as a young man. He's the pride of his family, getting an Ivy League education to pursue his dreams.

Affleck told his co-star, "And also because you're a beautiful guy that people identify with and like. And they can feel your heart in the movie and they like it."

"The Tender Bar" is in select theaters and on Prime Video beginning Jan. 7.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviehollywoodben affleckmovie newsgeorge clooney
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIE
Cast of Hulu's 'Mother/Android' talks about real-life roots of film
Holland, Zendaya, Batalon reunite for new 'Spider-Man' adventure
Iconic biopic 'Selena' added to National Film Registry
Welcome to filmmaker Guillermo del Toro's latest 'Nightmare'
TOP STORIES
LA County seeing highest COVID-19 cases since August
New Miss America is 1st Korean American, 1st Alaskan to win title
California lost population for 2nd year in row
Mama bear and cub become new tenants at Monrovia home
Social media threats leave SoCal parents fearful
ABC, other channels removed from YouTube TV as Disney deal lapses
Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect
Show More
Pasadena students help donate Christmas trees to military families
Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia running for Congress
Petition for truck driver sentenced to 110 years at 3M signatures
Hear from Eyewitness News team on 2021's biggest stories
Capitol rioter who threw fire extinguisher at cops gets 5 years
More TOP STORIES News