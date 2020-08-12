George Floyd case: New bodycam video reveals conversations between Floyd, Minneapolis officers

Nearly one hour of footage shows Floyd's fatal arrest in Minneapolis.
It reveals how the encounter between Floyd and police quickly escalated leading to the killing.
Warning: The video above contains disturbing content.
The footage shows the encounter between Floyd and police begin with an officer tapping on his vehicle window.
It appears to startle him.
The officer repeatedly asks Floyd to show his hands. Floyd seems distraught and only one hand appears visible to the body camera as he asks the officer what he did.
He says he has been shot before. He begins to cry.
The officers pull Floyd from the car. He struggles as the two officers try to handcuff him.
"Stop resisting man," one officer tells Floyd.
"I'm not," Floyd replies.
RELATED: George Floyd's family sues Minneapolis, four officers charged in his death
The public has seen some of this video, in addition to footage taken by a bystander. But now they can hear the tone of frustration in the officers' voices as well as the desperation in Floyd's own statements.
The officers take Floyd across the street as he continues to cry. Another struggle ensues as they try to get him into the squad car.
He protests, saying he's claustrophobic.
The struggle continues for some time. Eventually it ends in Officer Derek Chauvin placing his knee on Floyd's neck for an extended period of time in the footage that has now become infamous.
When Chauvin's knee has been on Floyd's neck for about a minute, another officer, Thomas Lane, is heard asking whether Floyd should be moved.
He asks a second time a few minutes later.
Chauvin replies: "No, he's staying where we got him."
Lane says: "OK, I am just worried about excited delirium or whatever."
Chauvin replies: "Well, that's why we got the ambulance coming."
But the ambulance was of no use. Floyd lost consciousness and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Lane's attorneys are seizing on the officer's statements in the video in an effort to exonerate him in Floyd's death.
On Tuesday, state prosecutors opposed a motion by Lane's attorneys to dismiss him from the case.
The defense argues that he was just a rookie overridden by a senior officer at the scene.
Lane is charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death.