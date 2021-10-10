George Floyd

Family of George Floyd launches new nonprofit aimed at lowering police killings

"My nephew's murder was a sacrifice needed to wake up America," said George Floyd's uncle, who helped kick off a 'thank you' tour.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The uncle of George Floyd made a stop in Los Angeles on Friday to announce a new nonprofit aimed at lowering the number of police-involved killings across the country.

Selwyn Jones and other members of the Floyd family kicked off their nationwide "Thank You Tour" in Leimert Park.

"My nephew's murder was a sacrifice needed to wake up America," said Jones. "His loving soul has transformed my life, and now, I intend to pass them on to transform other lives.

The new nonprofit - A Soulful Heart Memorializing George Floyd, Inc. - wants to raise awareness of racial issues, reduce police killings and hold law enforcement accountable for misconduct.

Harris County DA Kim Ogg told the Wall Street Journal Gerald Goines likely lied when he arrested Floyd on a minor drug offense.



"[Floyd's] pain, our pain, should not evaporate to nothingness," said Jones. "It should continue to inspire and guide us to demand, that our country, our government our neighbors, our family, do the right thing and embrace the wave of change."

The May 2020 killing of Floyd, who was Black, by a white Minneapolis police officer prompted worldwide protests against racial injustice. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was sentenced in June to 22 1/2 years in prison for Floyd's murder.

The nonprofit will also focus on pushing the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

"We need to continue to maintain the changes, continue oversight, and continue to just make sure that we're doing the things that we need to do in the communities that we serve," said Pastor Anthony Williams with the 88th Street Temple Church of God in Christ.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

