George Floyd's family calls verdict in Derek Chauvin trial a victory: 'We won'

The verdict arrived after about 10 hours of deliberations over two days, and was read late in the afternoon in a city on edge.
Floyd died last May after Chauvin, a 45-year-old now-fired white officer, pinned his knee on Floyd's neck for about 9 1/2 minutes.
The jury of six white people and six Black or multiracial ones came back with its verdict after about 10 hours of deliberations over two days. Chauvin was found guilty on all charges: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Over the weekend, ABC13 talked with George Floyd's younger brother, Philonise Floyd and his wife Keeta. The couple lives in Houston but they've traveled to Minneapolis every week to be in the courthouse throughout the trial.
