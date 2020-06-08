Politics

Thousands protest in Hollywood for George Floyd

Thousands of people flooded the streets of Hollywood on Sunday for a massive protest over the death of George Floyd and a march for justice.
By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Thousands of people flooded the streets of Hollywood on Sunday for a massive protest over the death of George Floyd.

The event was one of the largest yet seen in Southern California since the video surfaced of a Minneapolis officer placing his knee for an extended time on Floyd's neck before he died. Some estimates said there were about 20,000 people on the streets of Hollywood.

The event was peaceful as have been most protests over the last several days in Southern California.

Last weekend, some events were marred by chaos and looting in the vicinity, but that has not been seen for several days. National Guard units which were brought in to help secure buildings have been released and the city and county have stopped imposing curfews.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
