Deputy DA wins $1.5M in retaliation suit against George Gascón

A deputy district attorney has won $1.5 million in a lawsuit in which she accused Gascón of denying her jobs after complaining. Gascón faces more than a dozen similar lawsuits.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A veteran L.A. County prosecutor won a sum of $1.5 million after she sued, accusing District Attorney George Gascón of retaliation for complaining about Gascón's directives.

A jury ruled in favor of Deputy District Attorney Shawn Randolph after she alleged Gascón denied her important jobs for complaining about Gascón's policies that included minimizing a juvenile's criminal conduct, no matter how violent.

The case is the first of more than a dozen similar civil claims filed by current and former prosecutors against Gascón.