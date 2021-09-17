Politics

Organizers to renew effort to recall LA County DA George Gascón

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With the California gubernatorial recall election over, another local recall attempt is getting a reboot after its first try appeared unlikely to move forward.

A group seeking to oust Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Thursday it would form a new political committee and renew the recall process.

Citing a campaign spokesman, the L.A. Times reported the Gascón recall effort gathered just 200,000 signatures, but about 580,000 were needed by Oct. 26.

The group said organizers from the initial attempt had to navigate through "pandemic mandates" and a "premature start." The relaunch would allow organizers to acquire the necessary financial investment before the signature collection phase, according to a statement from the group.

The statement said the committee plans to file an updated petition with the L.A. County registrar soon.

