Politics

George P. Shultz, secretary of state under President Ronald Reagan, dies at 100

George P. Shultz, the former Secretary of State under President Ronald Reagan and Treasury Secretary under President Richard Nixon, died Saturday at the age of 100, Stanford's Hoover Institution announced Sunday.

The Hoover Institution, where he was a fellow, recalled Schultz as the "one of the most consequential policymakers of all time."

Shultz was a professor emeritus at the Graduate School of Business at Stanford.

He began his career in U.S. government as an economist on an advisory council for President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1955.

Shultz is one of two Americans to hold four different cabinet posts.

He held three major Cabinet posts in Republican administrations during a long career of public service.

He was labor secretary and treasury secretary under President Richard Nixon before spending more than six years in the Reagan Administration.

He had been the oldest surviving former Cabinet member of any administration.

As the nation's chief diplomat, Shultz negotiated the first-ever treaty to reduce the size of the Soviet Union's ground-based nuclear arsenals.

The 1987 accord was a historic attempt to begin to reverse the nuclear arms race.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsronald reaganthe white housepolitics
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Superspreader' Sunday? LA County officials warn against Super Bowl gatherings
LA County to prioritize second vaccine doses amid shortage
Why you shouldn't expect another stimulus check for weeks -- if at all
Orange County nurses among lucky few attending Super Bowl
Dashcam video shows brazen smash-and-grab robbery
SeaWorld reopens, but park rides to remain closed indefinitely
Long Beach police officers shoot, kill armed man threatening drivers
Show More
Kids found safe after minivan stolen during DoorDash delivery in SF
4 skiers killed, 4 injured by Utah avalanche, police say
Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks dies at 67
South LA Ed Center helps fill gap in distance learning
Charges refiled against woman in attempted kidnapping of Joe Montana's grandchild
More TOP STORIES News