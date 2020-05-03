Society

George W. Bush encourages unity in rare public message

Former President George W. Bush delivered a message Saturday on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, invoking inspiration while asking Americans to put aside their differences.

The three-minute video was a rare public commentary from the former president, who led the country during another crisis: The September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.



"Following 9/11, I saw a great nation rise as one to honor the brave, to grieve with the grieving and to embrace unavoidable new duties," Bush said. "I have no doubt, none at all, that this spirit of service and sacrifice is alive and well in America."

The former president's message is part of a project called, "The Call to Unite," a livestreaming event led by Tim Shriver, who is chairman of Special Olympics. Former presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton have also recorded videos for the project, which also includes messages from Shriver, Oprah Winfrey, and dozens of others.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybill clintonoprah winfreyjimmy cartercoronavirussocial mediaspecial olympicscoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldpoliticscovid 19 pandemicgeorge w. bushcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Man struck by car during San Fernando Valley street takeover
Show More
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
Kobe Bryant crash: Unauthorized photos prompt legislation
Volunteers to be injected with COVID-19 to help find vaccine
First responders, officials pay tribute to SoCal nurses amid COVID-19 pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
More TOP STORIES News