Georgia police officer from Southern California shot to death

A Georgia police officer from Southern California was shot and killed while responding to a suspicious vehicle parked near a middle school in the Atlanta area, and the suspected gunman is still being sought, authorities said Sunday.Gwinnett County Police Officer Antwan Toney and a fellow officer responded to a call about the suspicious vehicle Saturday afternoon in Snellville. When they arrived, shots were fired from the car, one them hitting Toney. Toney later died at a nearby hospital.The suspects fled but crashed the car not far away. Police later arrested 19-year-old Isaiah Pretlow, who was charged with aggravated assault related to a separate incident following Toney's fatal shooting, police said.Authorities said they believe 18-year-old Tafahree Maynard fatally shot Toney. He is still on the run and should be considered armed and dangerous.The 30-year-old officer from Southern California had been with the Gwinnett County Police Department for nearly three years. It was his first police job. It's unclear what part of Southern California he is from."The people that worked with Officer Toney on a daily basis recalled a very jovial person who was dedicated to his job and dedicated to his community," Gwinnett County Police Chief Butch Ayers said.