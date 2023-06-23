Man who shot and killed German tourist near Idyllwild in 1994 to be released from prison

A convicted murderer who has spent nearly 28 years in prison for killing a German tourist in Southern California could soon be released, reigniting calls for justice by the victim's family.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- A convicted murderer who has spent nearly 28 years in prison for killing a German tourist in Southern California could soon be released, reigniting calls for justice by the victim's family.

In May of 1994, Thongxay Nilakout shot and killed Gisela Pfleger and wounded her husband, Klaus, during a robbery in the mountains near Idyllwild. He was with two accomplices.

Though Klaus was shot in the face, he managed to drive to get help and ultimately survived.

"In April of 1996, I thought we were done with it," said the couple's daughter Birte Pfleger. "I never stopped grieving my mom, of course, but I thought these guys would never get out."

That changed in 2012 when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled mandatory life sentences for minors as unconstitutional.

Nilakout was 17 at the time of the crime.

On Tuesday, the California Board of Parole Hearings reaffirmed its earlier decision to release Nilakout, despite Birte's opposition and her petition to Gov. Gavin Newsom to overturn the decision.

Birte said Nilakout received help during his parole hearing by the USC Post-Conviction Justice Project.

"This is not about finding factually innocent people and getting them out of prison, this is the Post-Conviction Project ... to train, rehearse with inmates what to say at their parole hearing," said Birte.

In a statement sent to Eyewitness News, the USC Gould School of Law said, "the project works with clients who were convicted of crimes as youths, including those with sentences that are outdated."

Birte was attending Cal State Long Beach when the murder occurred. Her parents were in town visiting from Germany.

"The actual crime no longer matters, and I think that the parole board has marching orders to empty California prisons," said Birte.

Nilakout is now 46. Birte said he will be returning to his home in Banning. She told ABC7 she is traveling to visit her ailing father in Germany, but said she won't be telling him about Nilakout's release.

"My dad is now 91," she said. "He is a broken man. He never recovered. He has social anxiety. What's the benefit of him knowing?"

Birte said the getaway driver in her mother's murder was also placed on parole and the other accomplice will likely also seek parole.