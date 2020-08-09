Pets & Animals

Wild boar steals naked man's bag in Germany

GERMANY (KABC) -- What was supposed to be a relaxing day at a lake in Germany turned into a race against nature when a wild boar grabbed a man's bag and took off.

The man was enjoying the ambiance when the boar snatched it up. Not wanting to be defeated, the man got up and started chasing the boar and her two babies -- wearing nothing but his confidence.

The sight of the naked man reportedly prompted laughter from onlookers.

The man eventually retrieved the bag, which contained his laptop, and was entertained by the pictures that were taken of him.

An eyewitness says the boars helped themselves to some pizza before taking the bag.
