Getty Fire burns in West Los Angeles: PHOTOS

The Getty Fire erupted before dawn Monday and roared up slopes into well-to-do West Los Angeles neighborhoods, threatening thousands of homes. Tens of thousands of people were ordered to clear out.Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said that the fire had grown to 500 acres and that he had seen five burned homes. Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas said he expects the number to climb.The fire was burning in the upper elevations of the Brentwood area. The evacuation area extended westward through Pacific Palisades down to the Pacific Coast Highway, encompassing some of the most exclusive real estate in California, where celebrities and executives live in mountain and ridgetop retreats that cost tens of millions of dollars but are surrounded by tinder-dry vegetation.