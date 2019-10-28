Getty Fire burns in West Los Angeles: PHOTOS



The Getty Fire erupted before dawn Monday and roared up slopes into well-to-do West Los Angeles neighborhoods, threatening thousands of homes. Tens of thousands of people were ordered to clear out.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said that the fire had grown to 500 acres and that he had seen five burned homes. Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas said he expects the number to climb.

The fire was burning in the upper elevations of the Brentwood area. The evacuation area extended westward through Pacific Palisades down to the Pacific Coast Highway, encompassing some of the most exclusive real estate in California, where celebrities and executives live in mountain and ridgetop retreats that cost tens of millions of dollars but are surrounded by tinder-dry vegetation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west los angelesbrentwoodbrush firewildfire
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Getty Fire erupts along 405 Fwy., destroys multiple homes
Getty Fire Evacuation Map: Mandatory order zones, road and school closures
Nearly 16K SCE customers without power, over 350K under consideration
Brush fire breaks out along 101 Freeway in Calabasas
CALIFORNIA FIRE MAP: Active fire reports, perimeters for SoCal fires
Red flag warning in place, Santa Ana winds to persist through Monday afternoon
'Multiple victims' reported in shootout involving gang at North Hollywood store
Show More
Rep. Katie Hill resigns amid allegation of inappropriate relationship
Tick Fire: All evac orders lifted ahead of more strong winds
Kincade Fire grows to 66,000 acres, 5 percent contained
Wind-whipped brush fire erupts in Rialto
36th horse dies at famed Santa Anita park
More TOP STORIES News