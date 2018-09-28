Girl, 14, killed in San Bernardino hit-and-run

A 14-year-old girl was killed in a hit and run crash in San Bernardino Friday.The collision happened around 7:10 a.m. near Pacific Street and Glasgow Avenue.The girl was walking in a marked crosswalk when the driver of an SUV going about 40-50 mph failed to stop for the pedestrian, striking her. The vehicle then fled the scene.The girl was initially described as having life-threatening injuries. By the afternoon, officials confirmed she had died. Her name was not being released until her family was notified.The vehicle was described as a black or tan GMC SUV. The driver was an adult Hispanic or African-American female, wearing eyeglasses with brown hair and described as heavyset.Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Brewer at the San Bernardino CHP Office at (909) 383-4247.