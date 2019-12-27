Young girl dies after medical emergency on flight out of LAX

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A young girl died Thursday night after suffering a medical emergency on a flight out of Los Angeles, authorities said.

The girl was on Delta Flight 2423 from LAX to Seattle when she suffered some type of medical emergency, possibly a cardiac arrest.

The plane turned around while still over Southern California and landed at LAX. Paramedics were unable to revive the girl and she was pronounced dead.

Officials say there are no immediate indications of anything suspicious in connection with her death.

The girl's exact age was not immediately available, but it is believed she was around 10 years old.

Delta said it was working to find other accommodations for the other passengers on the diverted flight.
