LAPD asking for public's help after non-verbal girl found in Ladera Heights area

Authorities released a photo of the girl, who possibly has autism and is believed to be about 10 years old. She has black hair, dark brown eyes and was wearing a multi-colored dress with Crocs-style shoes.
She was found in the area of Knowlton Street and La Tijera Boulevard around 9:30 a.m., police said.
We just found her 6/28/21 at 9:30am near Knowlton St/La Tijera Blvd.
Non-verbal possible autistic.
Approx 10 years old. We do not know her name.
Please help us find parents. Call @LAPDPacific pic.twitter.com/OpNtRZhpke
Anyone with information is urged to contact the LAPD Pacific Division at 310-482-6334.