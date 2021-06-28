Society

LAPD asking for public's help after non-verbal girl found in Ladera Heights area

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a non-verbal girl who was found in the Ladera Heights area Monday morning.

Authorities released a photo of the girl, who possibly has autism and is believed to be about 10 years old. She has black hair, dark brown eyes and was wearing a multi-colored dress with Crocs-style shoes.

She was found in the area of Knowlton Street and La Tijera Boulevard around 9:30 a.m., police said.



Anyone with information is urged to contact the LAPD Pacific Division at 310-482-6334.

