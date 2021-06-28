LAPD asking for public's help after non-verbal girl found in Ladera Heights area

We need your help!!!!!

We just found her 6/28/21 at 9:30am near Knowlton St/La Tijera Blvd.

Non-verbal possible autistic.

Approx 10 years old. We do not know her name.



Please help us find parents. Call @LAPDPacific pic.twitter.com/OpNtRZhpke — Lt. Ensley (@LAPDEnsley) June 28, 2021

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a non-verbal girl who was found in the Ladera Heights area Monday morning.Authorities released a photo of the girl, who possibly has autism and is believed to be about 10 years old. She has black hair, dark brown eyes and was wearing a multi-colored dress with Crocs-style shoes.She was found in the area of Knowlton Street and La Tijera Boulevard around 9:30 a.m., police said.Anyone with information is urged to contact the LAPD Pacific Division at 310-482-6334.