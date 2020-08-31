HSINCHU, TAIWAN -- People everywhere are breathing a sigh of relief after a terrifying accident for a little girl.
A frightening new video shows the 3-year-old girl being swept up in the air by a kite after a strong wind gust at a kite festival in Taiwan.
The girl is seen dangling above a stunned crowd of onlookers after getting tangled up in the kite. She eventually landed safely.
Fortunately, the girl wasn't seriously hurt. She did have scratches on her face and neck.
VIDEO | 3-year-old girl dangles in mid-air after getting swept away by kite
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News