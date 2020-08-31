VIDEO | 3-year-old girl dangles in mid-air after getting swept away by kite

HSINCHU, TAIWAN -- People everywhere are breathing a sigh of relief after a terrifying accident for a little girl.

A frightening new video shows the 3-year-old girl being swept up in the air by a kite after a strong wind gust at a kite festival in Taiwan.

The girl is seen dangling above a stunned crowd of onlookers after getting tangled up in the kite. She eventually landed safely.

Fortunately, the girl wasn't seriously hurt. She did have scratches on her face and neck.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kite festival
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman launches racist rant toward 3 Black women at Dockweiler Beach
Demonstrators gather in DTLA for rally against police brutality
SWAT called to Woodland Hills after shots fired
Permanent 'All Black Lives Matter' mural in Hollywood completed
Man dies after shooting at Arcadia house party
Deadly shooting on 405 Freeway prompts lane closures
Chadwick Boseman: Kids post tributes to 'Black Panther' star
Show More
This airline dropped fees to change flights or fly standby
San Fernando Valley car caravan shows support for Trump
Staples Center to serve as voting center for November election
Protesters vandalize LAPD station, set flag on fire
Class is in session for Lancaster teacher despite hospitalization
More TOP STORIES News