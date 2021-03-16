Inglewood kindergartners get a sweet surprise on first day back to school

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- When you hear girl scout, you may think of the booths set up to sell cookies or the many hours of community service. Well, one girl scout decided to combine her passion for both and spread a little joy to a local Inglewood elementary school.
"I love doing community service. It's really fun for me and it brings me joy to make other people happy and so I really wanted to do this to see these kids have joy," said Sarah Curtis from Girl Scout Troop 16525.
Curtis said cookie season is her favorite time of year, but with the ongoing pandemic she hasn't been able to set up her cookie booth like she would normally. That's why she came up with the idea to donate 72 boxes of Trefoils to the kindergartners ICEF Inglewood Elementary Charter Academy.
"It's a great day for our kids to be able to come back and be received with cookies," said Jhonatan Gonzalez the school's Communications Relations Coordinator. "I haven't still met a kid that doesn't love their cookies."
School officials are thankful to Girl Scout Troop 16525 for the donation on the kids first day back to school. They said it's been 52 weeks since there've been students in classrooms and they're happy to finally be able to welcome them back.
"This was a big, exciting day for ICEF to come back after one year being at home in a pandemic," said Nicole Peters, the principal. "And then to open our doors to our littlest students, our T-K and our Kindergarten."
"I've been online the entire year and I can't wait to go back to school," Curtis said. "So, I can only imagine as a kindergartner what it's like to go back. It'd be really fun."
ICEF Inglewood Elementary Charter Academy is slowly starting to invite more kids to in-person learning and hope to have all grade levels back by April.
