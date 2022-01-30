Food & Drink

Over 650,000 packages of Girl Scout Cookies were distributed in Anaheim to kick off cookie season

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Saturday was a big day for Girl Scouts all across the country because it marked the start of cookie season.

Girl Scouts in Orange County and their troop leaders picked up their boxes of cookies for the 2022 season at the Honda Center in Anaheim.

Over 650,000 packages of Girl Scout Cookies were distributed, and deliveries will begin Sunday.

The second half of the sale begins in February. A new cookie this year is the "Adventurefuls," a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel cream and a hint of sea salt.

As you can probably imagine, the Girl Scouts are excited.

"We will be selling cookies this year at booth sales, Feb. 11," said Ella from the Girl Scouts of Orange County. "During the pandemic, it's been a little bit different. We've been using a lot more social media and reaching out to family and friends, and really been pushing through in that direction. And we're excited to be back out at grocery stores getting cookies to you."

The cookie sale program helps Girl Scouts learn business skills, and the organization says those skills help set the girls up for success in life.

