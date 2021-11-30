How to celebrate generosity this Giving Tuesday: LIST

Since its start in 2012, the global movement has inspired hundreds of millions to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.
The 92nd Street Y, a community center in New York, is credited with coming up with the idea. A separate organization, called GivingTuesday, was later created to organize and promote it.
Charities and businesses use the hashtag #GivingTuesday on social media to spread awareness and seek donations.
Here's how you can help this Giving Tuesday:
Disney's Ultimate Toy Drive
For more than 70 years, The Walt Disney Company has supported Toys for Tots to bring comfort, happiness and inspiration to children and families in need during the holiday season.
U.S. Marine Corp Reserve's Toys for Tots Foundation has distributed more than 500 million toys to families in need since 1947. The foundation has always been surrounded by magic: Just a year after launching, Walt Disney gave his support to the program.
Join the Ultimate Toy Drive now through Tuesday, Dec. 14, by donating a toy online at shopDisney.com or a new, unwrapped in-person at Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort or Disney Springs at Walt Disney World.
Visit Disney.com/ToyDrive to learn more.
No Kid Hungry
Thanks to you, we’re getting the word out to help hungry kids find food in their community. Read our 2021 Impact Report today to hear how big a difference each meal can make in the life of a hungry child: https://t.co/oKJMbZgA5k pic.twitter.com/eBykZ1VAWL— No Kid Hungry (@nokidhungry) November 25, 2021
As the number of children facing hunger has risen during the COVID-19 pandemic, No Kid Hungry affirms that every $1 donated can provide up to 10 meals for kids in need. The nonprofit assists school meal programs, provides grants to community groups and advocates for policy change.
Make-A-Wish
Want to make a difference on #GivingTuesday this year? You can help give 3 times the hope, strength and encouragement to kids fighting critical illnesses by donating at https://t.co/nqb4TCkTEM. Help make more wishes come true ✨ ❄️ ⛸ pic.twitter.com/4GxbaCEDsA— Make-A-Wish America (@MakeAWish) November 26, 2021
For more than 40 years, Make-A-Wish has helped children and teens diagnosed with critical illnesses have a wish granted, such as meeting a celebrity, becoming a VIP at theme parks or traveling to a dream destination. The organization has pledged to ensure that individual Giving Tuesday donations will be tripled this year.
National Geographic Society
#NatGeoExplorer @tailyrirvine illuminates Indigenous issues through photography. From blood quantum to the dire movement for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women — Tailyr brings awareness to communities often misrepresented or stereotyped. #NativeAmericanHeritageMonth pic.twitter.com/nouAFnPl3K— National Geographic Society (@InsideNatGeo) November 10, 2021
Donations to the National Geographic Society fund a global community of Explorers who "work to save wildlife, protect our oceans and ecosystems, preserve our ancient heritage and solve the planet's mysteries and challenges." All donations made before midnight on Tuesday will have three times the impact, according to the Society.
American Red Cross
"We were on borrowed time while waiting for the blood to arrive."— American Red Cross (@RedCross) November 24, 2021
Jenapher was in dire need of blood following the birth of her baby. She made a promise to herself to donate blood when she was able. Three months later, she donated her first pint of blood. https://t.co/DDDrpMGerO pic.twitter.com/E61yF16huA
This Giving Tuesday, make an appointment to donate blood as the organization is reporting a severe blood shortage. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood, according to the American Red Cross, including accident victims, transplant patients and those battling cancer.
Monetary donations to the American Red Cross can support the response to urgent humanitarian needs around the world.
Equal Justice Initiative
Last week, Henry Montgomery, now 75, was released after nearly six decades in a Louisiana prison for a crime that happened when he was a 17-year-old child. https://t.co/yd8RjH8A7z— Equal Justice Initiative (@eji_org) November 23, 2021
Equal Justice Initiative supports criminal justice reform and and advocates for racial justice, according to its website. This includes providing "legal representation to people who have been illegally convicted" and working "with communities that have been marginalized by poverty."
ASPCA
In honor of #GivingTuesday, please support @ASPCA and their lifesaving efforts. They recently assisted in the rescue of more than 500 dogs from a puppy mill in Iowa who were living in cruel conditions. Please help them reach more animals in need: https://t.co/jjOc3MdD22— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) November 23, 2021
Animal lovers looking to get involved this Giving Tuesday can volunteer at their local ASPCA adoption center or foster an animal. Donations also help support the animal rescue's work in fight animal cruelty and placing rescue animals in forever homes.
Save the Children
Forget #BlackFriday…the trend you can really feel good about is #GivingTuesday! ❤️— Save the Children US (@SavetheChildren) November 26, 2021
Embrace the true meaning of generosity and see how you can help boys and girls in the U.S. and around the world! ⤵️ https://t.co/1Ow5C9eOA4
Save the Children -- a nonprofit dedicated to child health, education and protection -- has child sponsorship opportunities for kids in the U.S. and across the world. The organization is also offering one-time Giving Tuesday donation opportunities and promises to match all gifts under $300,000.
Feeding America
When you shop this #BlackFriday, don’t forget to put 💰 aside to make a difference this #GivingTuesday! pic.twitter.com/HYTVZ2Gzxt— Feeding America (@FeedingAmerica) November 26, 2021
Feeding America is looking for volunteers to help with stocking shelves, assisting pantries and delivering meals across its nationwide network of food banks. Donations also help nonprofi reach over 40 million people in need every year, according to its website.
More ways to particpate
Generosity goes by many names, but no matter where we are, it creates a groundswell of hope. Let’s come together to give, volunteer, help, share, and heal on November 30 for #givingtuesday— GivingTuesday (Nov 30) (@GivingTuesday) November 16, 2021
GivingTuesday has several ideas to consider for those who want to give their voices goods, time or money this year:
- Share kindness with your neighbors.
- Volunteer virtually or share your talents
- Give your voice to a cause that matters to you
- Show gratitude to healthcare workers, service providers, and other essential workers who are making sure we still have the services we rely on, even at risk to their own health.
- Discover a local fundraiser, community drive or coordinated event to join others in your area or with your same interests in giving back -- they need your help.
- Give to your favorite cause or a fundraiser to help those in need.
- Talk about giving and generosity using the hashtag #GivingTuesday
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.