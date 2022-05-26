glam lab

Glam Lab's 20 Must-Have Beach Essentials for Memorial Day Weekend and Beyond

By Jo Trupp
Memorial Day Weekend is finally HERE and that means it's time for some summer fun and incredible online deals! From beauty and skincare, to fashionable yet functional beachwear, here's a shopping list for summer essentials you need before your next vacation.

1. Bondi Sands Pure Self Tan Foaming Water - $19.00


You don't have to wait for the perfect beach or pool day to work on your tan! I can vouch for this stuff, as I've used it before jumping into bed with all white sheets and waking up with a perfect tan but no streaky residue. Pro tip: try applying with disposable rubber gloves.


Image credit: Bondi Sands

2. Bondi Sands Pure Self Tanning Sleep Mask - $17.50


Made with hyaluronic acid, this overnight self-tanning mask doubles as a hydrating face cream.


Image credit: Bondi Sands

3. Hidden Pocket Scrunchie (Set of 2) - $20.00


Paddle-boarding? Surfing? Hiking? Just don't feel like bringing a bag? Now you can throw your hair up AND keep your necessities on you with these adorable scrunchies!


Image credit: Uncommon Goods

4. Classic Denim Cut-Off Shorts - $71.00


This best-selling pair is currently on sale, so snag them while you can!


Image credit: AGOLDE

5. The (Re)sourced Convertible Belt Bag - $58.00


You may have seen the viral lululemon one selling out like crazy on TikTok, but there are quite a few other options out there like this one from Madewell!


Image credit: Madewell

6. Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 PA+++ - $44.00


This top-rated sunscreen has no scent and no oil, leaving your skin with a velvety finish. We shouldn't have to choose between makeup and skin protection!


Image credit: Supergoop!

7. Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30 - $52.00


No one's perfect. This is for those inevitable days you're not on your sunscreen game and end up with a red shade everyone seems to notice.


Image credit: Dr. Jart+

8. Crochet Cover-Up Dress - $78.00


After more than two years in sweats, we're bringing fashion everywhere ... even just to the pool. Throw this dress over your suit for a pulled together outfit!


Image credit: Surf Gypsy

9. Hanalei Floral Print Cover-Up Skirt - $49.50


Saunter from the beach to brunch in this breezy cover-up skirt cut from floral-patterned fabric and finished with a sultry, soaring slit.


Image credit: Hanalei

10. Dolce Vida Paily Slide Sandal - $79.99 - $125.00


I can vouch that these are not just cute but comfortable too! Plus, this fun neon color is on sale, snag them while you can!


Image credit: Dolce Vida

11. 4-pack Velour Cabana Stripe Beach Towels - $65.99


Is it just me or does everyone start the summer with a set of matching towels ... and end the season with a mismatched mess? These won't break the bank and there's tons of color options to choose from!


Image credit: Velour Cabana

12. Le Specs Subdimension Sunglasses - $59.00


Make a statement without breaking the bank. I swap out my sunglasses constantly depending on my outfit or mood so I rarely drop big money on a pair. I love this pair with a wide rim at the perfect price point.


Image credit: Le Specs

13. Vince Women's Ginelle Slip On Sneakers - $161.00


I have these in two colors already and I'll be adding to my collection. Snag em' while they're on sale!


Image credit: Vince

14. Eva Arizona Birkenstock Sandals - $50.00


It pains me that I got rid of my original Birkenstocks because I thought they were never coming back in style. Obviously, I was wrong. So if I'm buying another pair, I may as well go with a fun color for the summer like these!


Image credit: Eva Arizona

15. Marina Packable Hat - $48.00


This fashionable hat works for the beach or the wineries AND it's packable!


Image credit: Marina

16. GlowRecipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops - $34.00


A few drops of this and everyone will think you just got back from a weeklong beach vacation with your perfectly dewy skin. There's a reason this stuff has gone viral on TikTok!


Image credit: GlowRecipe

17. Tarte SEA Surfer Curl Volumizing Mascara - $24.00


No one wants to deal with raccoon eyes after getting out of the water. This mascara not only adds volume but conditions your lashes at the same time!


Image credit: Tarte

18. Bumble and Bumble Surf Spray - $29.00


This spray is a must-have, because don't we all want that cool surfer-girl vibe?


Image credit: Bumble and Bumble

19. L.L. Bean Insulated Canvas Tote - $59.95 - $79.00


This tote carries everything you need for the beach including refreshments that'll stay chilled with an insulated liner!


Image credit: L.L. Bean

20. Waterproof Extra-Large Beach Blanket - $21.99


No mess, no stress at the beach and this blanket packs up into a convenient carrying tote with a handle!


Image credit: AQwzh
