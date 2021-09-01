COVID-19 vaccine

Glendale Unified School District requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19

By
Glendale school district requires employees to be vaccinated for COVID

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Glendale Unified School District is joining many of its Southland counterparts in requiring its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The district's Board of Education adopted a resolution Tuesday requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1.

"Vaccination is our absolute best defense against COVID-19. Requiring vaccination for all employees is another important step in our journey to ensure all eligible members of our community are vaccinated,'' Board President Shant Sahakian said. "Getting our entire community vaccinated not only protects the health and safety of our community, but also maximizes the amount of time students can remain in school and engaged in learning with their teachers.''

