Deadly head-on crash caught on video in Glendale

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a head-on crash in Glendale that was caught on surveillance video.

The collision happened shortly before 9 p.m. Monday at Elm Avenue and Glenoaks Boulevard, according to the Glendale Police Department. Footage captured the moment the two vehicles crashed.

The impact killed one person. Two others were injured and taken to a hospital, one of them in critical condition.

Investigators don't yet know if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash, but say speed appears to be. It's still under investigation.