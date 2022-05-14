False alarm: Glendale 'evacuation alert' sent to phones across LA County was a drill, officials say

THIS IS A DRILL: #MyGlendale is conducting an evacuation exercise in Chevy Chase Canyon.

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Glendale "public safety alert" that was sent to cellphones and other mobile devices across Los Angeles County on Saturday morning was part of a drill, officials said.The notification, which was sent shortly after 9 a.m., urged residents of Chevy Chase Canyon to "safely evacuate your home and proceed to the evacuation site" at Glendale Community College.Minutes later, the city of Glendale tweeted: "THIS IS A DRILL: #MyGlendale is conducting an evacuation exercise in Chevy Chase Canyon."