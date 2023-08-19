Suspect released after being arrested in Glendale flash-mob robbery caught on video

Glendale police arrested and booked a man suspected of taking part in a flash-mob robbery at the Americana at Brand mall. The suspect was later cited and released from custody.

GLENDALE, Calif. (CNS) -- Glendale police arrested and booked a man suspected of taking part in a flash-mob robbery at the Americana at Brand mall, authorities said. The suspect was later cited and released from custody.

Ivan Isaac Ramirez of Los Angeles was taken into custody Thursday morning for allegedly participating the Aug. 8 robbery at the Yves Saint Laurent store at the mall, according to the Glendale Police Department. He was booked on suspicion of organized retail theft, burglary, grand theft and conspiracy.

According to Los Angeles County jail records, however, Ramirez was cited and released from custody Thursday afternoon.

Police on also identified a second suspect who is being sought in connection with the American flash mob -- 21-year-old Los Angeles resident Brianna Jimenez. Police released a photo in hopes of generating tips leading to her arrest.

Police said Jimenez was allegedly spotted on surveillance video participating in the daytime burglary involving at least 30 suspects ransacking the Yves Saint Laurent store, with the mob pilfering about $400,000 in merchandise.

The flash-mob burglary remains under investigation.

"I assure all members of the Glendale community and the broader Los Angeles region that these brazen smash-and-grab robberies and burglaries will not be tolerated. This marks the first arrest related to this crime and there are more arrests to come," Glendale police Chief Manny Cid said in a statement.

Caruso, the owner of Americana at Brand, is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of perpetrators responsible for the robbery.

The company -- owned by former Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso -- issued a statement Thursday in response to the arrest, saying, "Our heartfelt thanks goes out to the Glendale Police Department for their swift and decisive actions leading to the first arrest for the theft at Saint Laurent. The relentless efforts of the GPD showcases their professionalism and dedication to upholding the safety and integrity of our community."

Anyone with information regarding the flash-mob burglary was urged to contact Glendale police at (818) 548-4911. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

On Monday morning, representatives of various Southland law enforcement agencies, including Glendale police, held a news conference with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass to announce a task force dedicated to investigating large-scale smash-and-grab robberies.