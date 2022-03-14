ukraine

Glendale neighborhood kids set up lemonade stand to raise money for children in war-torn Ukraine

Glendale kids set up lemonade stand to help children in Ukraine

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- An iconic American tradition sprung up in a Southern California neighborhood over the weekend to help the children of war-torn Ukraine.

A group of neighborhood kids in Glendale set up a lemonade stand to raise money for Ukraine.

Their parents say the kids have been interested in world events, including the invasion of Afghanistan.

The children started selling lemonade to support children in war zones.

It's a group effort. They pick lemons from one kid's backyard and work together to whip up batches of delicious, homemade lemonade.

All of the money they raise is sent to Ukraine through an app.

"For Ukraine just to win the war. For kids in Ukraine to still live a happy life," said Malcolm Perigo.

"And then after this, we will keep doing lemonade stands for Afghanistan because the Taliban invaded there," added Victor Van Alkemade.

The goal was to raise $230. The children say they got a lot more dollars than change this time, and think that they're going to hit their goal.

For other ways to help Ukrainian refugees and relief efforts, click here.

