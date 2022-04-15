officer-involved shooting

1 suspect killed during officer-involved shooting in Atwater Village in Glendale

According to police, officers were responding to a call about a stolen vehicle.
GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was killed Thursday after a short police chase that resulted in an officer-involved shooting in Glendale.

They said two suspects led officers on a pursuit that ended in the 3000 block of Atwater Avenue near Tyburn Street.

Police say the suspects fled the vehicle, one of whom was quickly taken into custody. The second suspect was apparently shot by officers.

The suspect died on the scene, according to police. It's unclear if the suspect was armed.

No officers appeared to have been injured.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

