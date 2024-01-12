Meet Brisket: Glendale's newest police dog offering emotional support to victims, witnesses

Brisket joined the department in November. He's a part of the Canine Companions Facility, which means part of his job includes comforting crime victims and witnesses, conducting senior citizen welfare checks, and being a general goodwill ambassador for the city.

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Glendale Police Department welcomed its newest member to the force this week: Officer Brisket!

"As a Facility Dog, Brisket has joined Police Services Officer Amy Tate to advance our community partnerships, employee wellness and development, and professionalism in innovative ways," said Glendale PD in an Instagram post.

According to a post published on X, Brisket previously spent some time working with the Los Angeles Chargers.